June 23 A federal jury on Friday ordered Syngenta AG to pay $217.7 million to more than 7,000 Kansas farmers over its decision to commercialize a genetically modified strain of corn before China approved importing it.
The verdict by a federal jury in Kansas City, Kansas was announced by the farmers' lawyers. It came in a lawsuit blaming the Swiss company for causing catastrophic damage to farmers after Chinese officials began refusing U.S. corn shipments in 2013. (Reporting by Nate Raymond in Boston; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
