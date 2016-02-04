(Refiles to correct media packaging slug; no change to text)
By Diane Bartz
WASHINGTON Feb 3 The state-owned China National
Chemical Corp, which plans to buy Swiss seeds and
pesticide maker Syngenta, will promptly start
preparations for what could be a lengthy U.S. national security
review, as the House Agriculture Committee chairman said he
would monitor the deal.
Representative Michael Conaway, a Texas Republican who
chairs the Agriculture Committee, is aware of the deal and "will
be closely monitoring this as it develops," committee
spokeswoman Mollie Wilken said in an emailed statement to
Reuters.
The $43 billion deal, which was announced on Wednesday as a
way for China to better feed its 1.4 billion people
, would face scrutiny from a U.S. government panel
that reviews foreign acquisitions to establish whether they will
harm national security.
Syngenta, which generates nearly a quarter of its revenue
from North America, is the biggest seller of pesticides in North
America and also a key player in seeds. Its U.S. headquarters
are in North Carolina. It has other facilities in the state, as
well a presence in California, Delaware, Iowa and Minnesota,
among others.
Davor Pisk, Syngenta's chief operating officer, said that
the company performs no classified work for the U.S. government
and none of its U.S. facilities appear to be near sensitive U.S.
government facilities.
Still, the company plans to file promptly with the Committee
on Foreign Investment in the United States, or CFIUS, which
comprises representatives from 16 U.S. agencies including
Treasury, Homeland Security and Defense.
"As is best practice in foreign acquisitions involving US
businesses, the parties will make a voluntary filing with CFIUS,
even though no obvious national security concerns were
identified during due diligence," Pisk said in an emailed
statement.
One person familiar with the deal added that if issues
cropped up, the companies were prepared to take steps to address
potential problems. In past cases, mitigation has required asset
sales.
CFIUS's national security concerns tend to focus on military
contracting, high-tech assets like semiconductors,
communications networks, as well as facilities which may have no
apparent security issues but are near sensitive U.S. military
bases.
In 2012, CFIUS stopped a small Chinese company, Ralls Corp,
from buying a wind farm in Oregon because the farm was near a
training site used to test unmanned drones.
Michael Wessel, a member of the U.S.-China Economic and
Security Review Commission which was created to monitor China
for Congress, said he expected CFIUS would take a hard look at
the ChemChina deal for Syngenta.
"This is a $43 billion firm, I do not believe we are talking
about basic nitrogen-based fertilizers but some very high value
products," he said on Wednesday. "This should be subject to
strict scrutiny."
The vast majority of deals that CFIUS looks at are approved,
while a few are changed to address national security concerns
raised by the inter-agency commission. CFIUS looked at 480
transactions between 2009 and 2013 and investigated 193 of them.
An unknown number were withdrawn by companies during the review
process and scrapped and one was formally rejected, according to
a CFIUS annual report to Congress issued in 2015.
(Editing by Soyoung Kim and Matthew Lewis)