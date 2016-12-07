FTSE suffers worst day in three weeks but Trump slide eases
* Berendsen skyrockets as it rejects Elis takeover offer (Adds details, closing prices)
SYDNEY Dec 8 Australia's competition regulator said on Thursday it will not oppose state-owned Chinese chemicals group ChemChina's proposed $43 billion acquisition of Swiss seeds group Syngenta.
The deal would be China's biggest ever foreign acquisition and is also facing scrutiny from European antitrust regulators.
Australia's Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it examined the deal because ChemChina owns a subsidiary that competes with Syngenta in Australia. It found the proposed deal would not damage competition in the sector, as the combined entity would still compete with businesses such as Bayer, BASF, Monsanto and DuPont.
"Very few customers raised competition concerns," ACCC chairman Rod Sims said in a statement. (Reporting by Tom Westbrook; Editing by Chris Reese)
OTTAWA, May 18 Canada and the United States are unlikely to strike a deal on a protracted dispute over lumber exports by the time talks on renewing NAFTA start in mid-August, a source close to the file said on Thursday.