MEXICO CITY Feb 22 Mexican broadcaster Grupo Televisa on Wednesday reported a 66 percent drop in annual net profit in 2016 compared to the year-earlier.

In the year ending Dec. 31, the company had a net profit of 3.721 billion pesos, it said in a statement, down from 10.899 billion pesos in 2015. (Reporting by Natalie Schachar and Christine Murray)