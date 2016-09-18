BANGKOK, Sept 18 At least 12 people have died
and dozens are missing in Thailand after a boat carrying 150
Thai Muslims capsized in the ancient tourist city of Ayutthaya,
officials said on Sunday.
The accident took place on the Chao Phraya river in
Ayutthaya, a UNESCO World Heritage site located some 80 kms (43
miles) north of the Thai capital Bangkok.
At least 37 were injured and many are still missing as
rescue workers continue to search for survivors into the night.
The dead include seven women, four men and one boy, Rewat
Prasong, deputy governor of Ayutthaya province, told Reuters.
The passengers were on their way back from a religious
activity when the double-decker boat hit the bank of the river
before sinking, district chief Suchon Phaitirat told Reuters.
The accident on Sunday comes as Thailand expects to welcome
some 33 million visitors this year, a record. Road and boat
accidents involving tourists are common in Thailand where safety
standards are sometimes well below international norms.
But such accidents barely make a dent on Thailand's tourism
industry, one of the few bright spots in an otherwise lacklustre
economy, nor have a series of bomb blasts in southern Thailand
had an impact.
One of the attacks on August 11 and 12 left four Thai people
dead and dozens injured, including foreigners. Police have
blamed the bombings on Malay Muslim insurgents operating in
Thailand's far south.
