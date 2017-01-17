* Chamber says floods may cost 10-15 bln baht if they end in
1-2 weeks
* Says no big impact on tourism
* Thai economy slowly improving but still wobbly
(Adds detail)
BANGKOK, Jan 17 Widespread flooding in southern
Thailand may cost 85-120 billion baht ($2.4-$3.4 billion), or
0.5-0.7 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), if its lasts
for 2-3 months, the Thai Chamber of Commerce said on Tuesday.
But if they end in one or two weeks, the damage could be
around 10-15 billion baht, or 0.1 percent of GDP, Vichai
Assarasakorn, vice-chairman of the chamber, told reporters.
However, any impact on tourism has not been large and is
manageable, with about 10-20 percent of booked hotel rooms
cancelled, he said.
The floods, which began on Jan. 1, have killed 43 people,
cutting road and rail links, threatening crops and affecting
about 1.6 million people.
The flood-hit areas are mainly agricultural, with no
concentration of industry. Southern Thailand is a major
rubber-producing region.
"The main economic crop is rubber, which will not survive
more than 20 days of flooding," Vichai said.
Thailand is one of the world's most important producers of
natural rubber and the national rubber authority recently said
output in 2016-2017 would be about 10 percent lower because of
the floods.
Global rubber prices have risen on concern about the impact.
More rain is expected in the region in coming days, a top
disaster agency official said on Sunday.
Bank of Thailand Governor Veerathai Santiprabhob said last
week that the flooding should not have as long-lasting an impact
on the economy as a disaster in 2011.
The country's worst floods in half a century in 2011 killed
more than 900 people and crippled industry, cutting economic
growth that year to 0.8 percent.
Thailand's economy, Southeast Asia's second-largest, has
slowly improved since the army seized power in May 2014 to end
months of street protests. But growth remains uneven, with
exports and domestic demand remaining stubbornly weak.
Last month, the central bank maintained its economic growth
forecast at 3.2 percent for this year and in 2016.
Official 2016 GDP data is due next month.
($1 = 35.35 baht)
