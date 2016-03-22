(Corrects headline to fix syntax)

March 22 March 22 The Abraaj Group: * The Abraaj Group - announced that it led a US$150 million round of fundraising for BigBasket * The Abraaj Group-proceeds to be used to finance BigBasket's growth via penetration into existing markets, other expansions to tier II cities in India * Source text: The Abraaj Group ("Abraaj" or the "Group"), a leading investor operating in global growth markets, today announced that it led a US$150 million round of fundraising for BigBasket (the "Company"), India's foremost online grocery business. The capital raise saw the entry of new investors such as the International Finance Corporation and Sands Capital and participation from existing investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Helion Advisors, Zodius Capital and Ascent Capital. (Bengaluru newsroom)