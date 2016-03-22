BRIEF-India's TCPL Packaging March-qtr profit falls
* March quarter profit 54.9 million rupees versus profit 94.2 million rupees year ago
March 22 March 22 The Abraaj Group: * The Abraaj Group - announced that it led a US$150 million round of fundraising for BigBasket * The Abraaj Group-proceeds to be used to finance BigBasket's growth via penetration into existing markets, other expansions to tier II cities in India * Source text: The Abraaj Group ("Abraaj" or the "Group"), a leading investor operating in global growth markets, today announced that it led a US$150 million round of fundraising for BigBasket (the "Company"), India's foremost online grocery business. The capital raise saw the entry of new investors such as the International Finance Corporation and Sands Capital and participation from existing investors such as Bessemer Venture Partners, Helion Advisors, Zodius Capital and Ascent Capital. (Bengaluru newsroom)
SEOUL/WASHINGTON May 16 Cybersecurity researchers have found evidence they say could link North Korea with the WannaCry cyber attack that has infected more than 300,000 computers worldwide, as global authorities scrambled to prevent hackers from spreading new versions of the virus.