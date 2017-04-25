SAO PAULO, April 25 British buyout firm Apax
Partners LLP and a number of Brazilian investors have filed for
regulatory permission to list information technology services
provider Tivit Terceirização de Processos, Serviços e Tecnologia
SA on the São Paulo Stock Exchange.
According to the website of Brazilian securities industry
watchdog CVM, Apax as well as a number of investors led by Tivit
Chief Executive Officer Luiz Roberto Mattar, will sell an
unspecified number of shares in an initial public offering.
Proceeds from the so-called secondary offering will go to Apax
and the other shareholders, and not for the company's coffers,
according to documents in the CVM website.
(Reporting by Aluísio Alves, Brad Haynes and Guillermo
Parra-Bernal; Editing by Sandra Maler)