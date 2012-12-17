BRIEF-Russia's Avtovaz says 2017 sales seen at more than 300,000 vehicles
* Raises Russian sales forecast to more than 300,000 vehicles in 2017, up from previous forecast of 280,000-300,000.
TOKYO Dec 17 Japan's Tokai Rubber Industries , a maker of rubber parts for automobiles, said on Monday it will purchase Italian lubricants producer Dytech-Dynamic Fluid Technologies for 62.5 million euros ($82 million).
Tokai Rubber aims to expand into the European and South American markets through the purchase, it said in a statement. ($1 = 0.7628 euros) (Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Michael Watson)
TOKYO, June 3 Toyota Motor Corp said on Saturday it had sold all shares in Tesla Inc by the end of 2016, having cancelled its tie-up with the U.S. luxury automaker to jointly develop electric vehicles.