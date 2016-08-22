Family members and friends carry a coffin of a victim of suicide bombing at a wedding celebration during a funeral ceremony in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep, Turkey, August 21, 2016. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

ANKARA The device used in a bombing of a wedding in southeastern Turkey that killed more than 50 people over the weekend was the same type used in 2015 attacks on a peace rally in Ankara and on the border district of Suruc, a senior security official said on Monday.

Both the Ankara and Suruc attacks were blamed on Islamic State, reinforcing the suspicion that the militant group was also behind the Gaziantep bombing on Saturday evening, the official said.

(Reporting by Orhan Coskun; Writing by Can Sezer and David Dolan; editing by Patrick Markey)