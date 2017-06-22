ISTANBUL, June 22 Turkish consumer confidence fell to 70 points in June from 72.8 points a month earlier, data from the national statistics institute showed on Thursday.

The current level of confidence reflects a pessimistic outlook and would need to rise above 100 to indicate optimism. The level reached in May was the highest in seven months. (Reporting by Behiye Selin Taner; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan)