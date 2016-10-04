ISTANBUL Oct 4 Turkey's unemployment rate is forecast to be 10.5 percent this year, remaining above 10 percent the next two years before dipping to 9.8 percent in 2019, the country's medium-term economic programme showed on Tuesday.

Next year, exports were seen at $153 billion and imports at $214 billion, according to the programme, announced by ministers at a news conference. Privatisation revenue was seen dipping to 13 billion lira ($4.3 billion) in 2017 from 15 billion lira in 2016, Finance Minister Naci Agbal told reporters. ($1 = 3.03 liras) (Reporting by Gulsen Solaker, Humeyra Pamuk and Asli Kandemir; Writing by Daren Butler)