BERLIN, March 14 The small western German state
of Saarland said on Tuesday it is banning political campaigning
by foreign politicians as a row between Ankara and European
countries escalates.
"Internal Turkish conflicts have no place in Germany.
Election appearances which put at risk domestic peace in our
country must be banned," said State Premier Annegret
Kramp-Karrenbauer in a statement.
She said each of Germany's 16 federal states was allowed to
ban political activities which put at risk the peaceful
coexistence of Germans and foreigners.
