MOSCOW Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that the murder of Russia's ambassador in Turkey was a serious blow to Ankara, the RIA news agency reported.

"This is certainly a blow to the country's prestige," Peskov said.

The Kremlin website said Putin had posthumously given the ambassador, Andrei Karlov, the Hero of Russia award, the country's highest military medal.

Karlov was gunned down by an assassin while giving a speech in an art gallery in Ankara on Monday.

