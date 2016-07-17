Relatives of Mehmet Agabey, who was killed in a thwarted coup, mourn during a memorial service at Kirazlitepe Omer Orhan Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

ANKARA The death toll from Turkey's failed military coup has risen to more than 290, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Sunday, adding that more than 1,400 people were wounded.

Of the dead, more than 100 were participants in the coup, the ministry said, adding that there was no doubt the coup had been staged by followers of U.S.-based Muslim cleric Fethullah Gulen.

Gulen, who lives in self-imposed exile in the United States, has denied involvement in the attempt to overthrow the government, condemning it as an affront to democracy.

