Turkish Supporters are silhouetted against a screan showing President Tayyip Erdogan during a pro-government demonstration in Ankara, Turkey, July 17, 2016. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

ISTANBUL WikiLeaks said on Monday it was planning to release documents on Turkey's political power structure after a failed coup attempt over the weekend.

"Get ready for a fight as we release 100k+ docs on #Turkey's political power structure," WikiLeaks said on its Twitter feed.

