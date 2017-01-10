KIEV Jan 10 The Ukrainian central bank is prepared to sell up to $100 million on Tuesday, it said on its website, without giving further details.

According to central bank policy, the regulator intervenes on the currency market to prevent excessive volatility. Last week it attributed recent hryvnia weakness to seasonal factors.

On Friday -- the most recent day of trading -- the hryvnia closed at 27.02. The currency has been trading around 27 since December, when it hit ten-month lows.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; Writing by Alessandra Prentice; Editing by Matthias Williams)