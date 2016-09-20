U.S. President Barack Obama meets with Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari (L) during the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 20, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

UNITED NATIONS U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he and Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari had discussed ways of countering the Boko Haram militant group.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Nigerian leader on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly, Obama also praised Buhari for allowing flexibility in exchange rates.

