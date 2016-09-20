White House says aware of North Korea launch, notes shorter range
RIYADH The White House said on Sunday it was aware North Korea had launched a medium range ballistic missile (MRBM) and noted its range was shorter than recent tests.
UNITED NATIONS U.S. President Barack Obama said on Tuesday that he and Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari had discussed ways of countering the Boko Haram militant group.
Speaking to reporters after a meeting with the Nigerian leader on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly, Obama also praised Buhari for allowing flexibility in exchange rates.
RIYADH U.S. President Donald Trump will call on Arab leaders to confront "Islamist extremism" during a speech on Sunday in which he will portray fighting terrorism as a battle between good and evil rather than a clash of civilizations.