Conagra sells Wesson oil brand to J. M. Smucker
Packaged food maker Conagra Brands Inc said on Tuesday it would sell its Wesson cooking oil brand to Folgers coffee maker J. M. Smucker Co for about $285 million.
ZURICH Johnson & Johnson (JNJ.N) and Actelion (ATLN.S) have asked Switzerland's takeover board about the viability of a complicated takeover deal the U.S. healthcare company is discussing with the Swiss biotech firm, newspaper Tages-Anzeiger reported on Friday, without saying how it got the information.
The two companies asked about the proposal under which Johnson & Johnson would acquire Actelion while separating its commercialized portfolio from its research and development assets, a deal structure first reported by Reuters last week.
The panel's preliminary review was still going on, the paper said.
The Tages-Anzeiger quotes a spokesman for the takeover board as saying it does not comment on specific transactions. The Swiss takeover board, which determines whether a deal meets legal requirements, did not immediately respond to a request by Reuters for comment.
An Actelion spokesman also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposed deal structure would allow J&J to acquire Actelion with a cash offer in the region of $260 per share, a little more than what it had offered when it walked away from negotiations earlier in December.
It also would allow Actelion shareholders to benefit financially from Actelion's R&D pipeline, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.
In return for a minority stake in the remaining business to develop new drugs, Johnson & Johnson could invest $1 billion to $2 billion over several years into Actelion's research activities as part of the deal, the Tages-Anzeiger reported, again without saying where the information came from.
London Stock Exchange (LSE) is to buy Citigroup's Yield Book fixed-income analytics service and its related indexing business for $685 million in cash, the LSE's first big deal since its merger with Deutsche Boerse fell through in March.