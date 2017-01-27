GREIFSWALD, Germany German Chancellor Angela Merkel reiterated on Friday her stance that Britain will only get access to the European Union's Single Market once it leaves the bloc if it accepts the freedom of movement of workers.

"We made clear to Britain, which will make a formal application to leave - probably in March - that only those who really accept the fundamental freedoms of the Single Market - and that is the freedom of movement of goods, people and services - can get access to the Single Market," Merkel said at a meeting of her conservative Christian Democrats (CDU) in the northeastern city of Greifswald.

