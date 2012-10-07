ZURICH Investors are preparing a takeover offer for loss-making Swiss clothing chain Charles Voegele (VCH.S), a newspaper reported on Sunday.

The interested part was a retailer from Southern Europe with international ambitions, Der Sonntag said, citing sources close to investors.

Reuters was unable to reach Charles Voegele, which has stores in Switzerland, Germany, Belgium, Austria, Hungary and other European countries, for comment.

The newspaper cited a Voegele spokeswoman as saying "we've not received an offer."

Late last month, Voegele's chief executive Frank Beeck quit with immediate effect, due to differences of opinion about the firm's operational management. Finance chief Markus Voegeli is acting as CEO on an interim basis.

Last year Voegele suffered a 15 percent slide in revenues, leading it to a loss of 119 million Swiss francs.

