Computer security software is shown for sale at a computer store in San Marcos, California, U.S., May 15, 2017.

WASHINGTON Fewer than 10 U.S. organizations have reported to the Department of Homeland Security that they were affected by the global ransomware attack, an agency official told reporters on Tuesday.

Officials have said the cyber attack has impacted at least 300,000 computers in 150 countries since it began causing disruptions at hospitals, schools, universities and other places on Friday.

