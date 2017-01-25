Dollar firms against sterling, euro amid political uncertainties
TOKYO The dollar firmed on Tuesday, taking back ground against the euro and sterling which were pressured by political uncertainties in the UK and eurozone.
STOCKHOLM Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 14.3 percent year-on-year in December, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Tuesday.
Shipments in the country, a major market for companies such as Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), were up 5.6 percent for the full year.
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)
FRANKFURT Euro zone growth may be improving but inflation remains subdued and still requires substantial stimulus, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said on Monday, tempering expectations for the bank's June 8 policy meeting.