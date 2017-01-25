A clothes dryer is displayed in the appliance sections of a Home Depot store in New York City, U.S. May 31, 2016. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

STOCKHOLM Deliveries of the six biggest categories of white goods (AHAM 6) in the United States rose 14.3 percent year-on-year in December, data from industry body Association of Home Appliance Manufacturers (AHAM) showed late on Tuesday.

Shipments in the country, a major market for companies such as Swedish home appliances maker Electrolux (ELUXb.ST), were up 5.6 percent for the full year.

(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; Editing by Daniel Dickson)