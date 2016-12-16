BERLIN Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras will discuss the positive momentum of the Greek economy and its "excellent" growth projections with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, he said on Friday.

"I will inform the chancellor of the positive momentum of the Greek economy, the spectacular overachievement of revenue targets and the return to positive growth rates after many years," Tsipras told reporters before a meeting with Merkel in Berlin. "The projections for the Greek economy are extremely positive for next year."

Tsipras said a return to growth would "heal the wounds" of austerity imposed on the country under its international bailouts and that Greece needed to send a strong signal to international investors that the crisis was a thing of the past

(Reporting by Michele Kambas)