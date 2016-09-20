BMW to hike R&D spend to cope with CO2, e-mobility: CFO in paper
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Justice Department said on Tuesday it would join officials from Montana and other federal agencies on Wednesday to announce a "significant development" toward restoring natural resources damaged by a 2011 crude oil spill from a pipeline owned by Exxon Mobil Corp.
The announcement will be made in Laurel, Montana, at 10:30 a.m. EDT/1430 GMT, the department said in a statement.
In 2011, Exxon Mobil's 40,000 barrel-per-day Silvertip pipeline in Montana ruptured underneath the Yellowstone River, releasing more than 1,000 barrels of crude and costing the company about $135 million to clean up.
(Reporting by Tim Ahmann; Writing by Eric Walsh; Editing by Leslie Adler)
FRANKFURT BMW expects its research and development budget, when measured as a percentage of sales, to rise in 2018, its CFO told a German paper.
ZURICH Swiss voters are set to back the government's plan to provide billions of dollars in subsidies for renewable energy, ban new nuclear plants and help bail out struggling utilities, broadcaster SRG projected.