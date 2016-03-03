Elliott increases pressure on BHP to ditch petroleum
SYDNEY/LONDON Activist investor Elliott Management raised the pressure for strategic changes at BHP on Tuesday, calling for an independent review of the mining giant's petroleum business.
FRANKFURT Germany's Freenet (FNTGn.DE) has agreed to buy transmission company Media Broadcast Group for about 295 million euros ($320 million) to expand into internet-based television activities.
Under the deal announced on Thursday, Freenet's unit mobilcom-debitel GmbH will buy shares and provide a shareholder loan for the repayment of bank loans.
Freenet raised its guidance due to the acquisition, expected to close next month, saying it now saw 2016 earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) coming to slightly more than 400 million euros, compared with previous guidance for around 375 million.
Broadcast group's satellite services are not included in the transaction, Freenet said.
MELBOURNE BHP on Tuesday said it was disappointed with the latest salvo from Elliott Management which said the company was not open to suggestions and had been misleading in its response to the activist investor's calls for a change in strategy.