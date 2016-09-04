HANGZHOU, China U.S. President Barack Obama said on Sunday his talks with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a day earlier had been "extremely productive" and that the significance of a row between U.S. and Chinese officials at the airport upon his arrival shouldn't be overblown.

"I wouldn't overcrank the significance" of tensions at the airport, Obama told a news conference in the Chinese city of Hangzhou, where global leaders are convening for a G20 summit.

Obama's last scheduled trip to China before leaving office got off to an awkward start soon after Air Force One landed in Hangzhou when a Chinese security official blocked National Security Adviser Susan Rice on the tarmac and yelled at another U.S. official trying to help journalists get closer to Obama.

(Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Writing by John Ruwitch; Editing by Kim Coghill)