PARIS French meat-processing company Spanghero rejected accusations on Thursday that it knowingly sold horsemeat labeled as beef and said it believed that it was selling was beef.

"Spanghero confirms having placed an order for beef, having been led to believe it received beef, and having sold back what it thought was beef, properly labeled as such, in line with European and French regulations," the firm said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting By Nicholas Vinocur; editing by Mark John)