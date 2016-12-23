Vietnam online gaming firm VNG says eyeing U.S. IPO
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
MILAN The acquisition of Buccellati agreed by Gangtai Group values the Italian jeweler at 270 million euros ($282 million) in terms of enterprise value, a source close to the deal said on Friday.
Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweler Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.
(Reporting by Massimo Gaia; writing by Valentina Za, editing by Emilio Parodi)
HANOI Vietnamese online gaming and messaging firm VNG Corp said on Tuesday it has signed a preliminary agreement with U.S. bourse operator Nasdaq Inc to explore an IPO.
BEIJING Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.