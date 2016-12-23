MILAN The acquisition of Buccellati agreed by Gangtai Group values the Italian jeweler at 270 million euros ($282 million) in terms of enterprise value, a source close to the deal said on Friday.

Italian private equity firm Clessidra said on Friday it had reached an agreement to sell an 85 percent stake in high-end jeweler Buccellati to Chinese conglomerate Gangtai Group.

