FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO
#BurhanWani
#ModiInIsrael
#Wimbledon
#Mom
#G20
#Monsoon
#Pictures
Sections
Featured
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
G20 Summit
All eyes on Trump and Putin as they meet for first time at G20
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
ASIA
U.S. bombers challenge China in South China Sea flyover
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
Breakingviews
India's bond market deserves a good whipping
PicturesVideo
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology Photos
July 6, 2017 / 6:57 AM / in a day

Just Eat names former Moneysupermarket.com chief Peter Plumb as CEO

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Online food delivery company Just Eat Plc said on Thursday Peter Plumb, the former chief executive of price comparison site operator Moneysupermarket.com Group Plc, had been named its CEO.

Plumb, who left Moneysupermarket.com in May, will assume his new role on Sept. 18.

Just Eat's chief financial officer, Paul Harrison, had taken over the role of CEO on an interim basis after David Buttress stepped down as chief executive in February due to "urgent family matters".

Reporting by Sanjeeban Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.