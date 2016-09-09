NEW YORK Private equity firm KKR & Co LP (KKR.N) is investing around $66 million in AcuFocus, a medical devices maker which specializes in technology that corrects near vision, a source familiar with the matter said on Friday.

AcuFocus is the latest healthcare investment for KKR, which has funneled more than $4.5 billion into the industry since 2014, said the source, who declined to be named as she is not authorized to speak publicly on the matter.

Headquartered in California and founded in 2001, AcuFocus develops technology that makes use of a pinhole effect to allow light rays to reach the retina and bring objects into focus.

KKR's rival and fellow private equity peer Carlyle Group (CG.O) also invested in AcuFocus in 2014, a press statement on AcuFocus' website showed.

Founded in 1976 by Kravis, Roberts and Jerome Kohlberg, New York-based KKR managed $131 billion as of June 30.

