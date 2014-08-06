BEIJING Accenture PLC said on Wednesday it was providing client information to a Chinese regulator, which is investigating Microsoft Corp for anti-trust violations.

The State Administration for Industry and Commerce (SAIC) conducted new raids on Microsoft and Accenture, its partner in China, the agency said on its website on Wednesday.

"We can confirm that, as required by Chinese laws, we are cooperating with investigators of the State Administration for Industry and Commerce and help provide them with certain information related to one of our clients," Accenture Greater China said in an e-mailed statement. It declined to provide further information.

Last week, the SAIC said it had raided four Microsoft offices as part of its investigation into the U.S. software giant over practices related to its Windows operating system and Microsoft Office.

(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Miral Fahmy)