People walk in front of the headquarters of the Brazil's largest fixed-line telecoms group Oi, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, June 22, 2016. REUTERS/Sergio Moraes

SAO PAULO The board of Oi SA (OIBR3.SA), the Brazilian phone carrier currently under bankruptcy protection, approved changes to its recovery plan, according to a Wednesday securities filing.

The changes included reducing the grace period on several classes of bonds to a maximum six years and giving creditors rights half of revenue from asset sales and operational cash flow, while guaranteeing a minimum cash position for the company equal to a fifth of net revenue.

(Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Sandra Maler)