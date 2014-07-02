LOS ANGELES Veteran Hollywood actor Bob Hastings, best-remembered as a bootlicking lieutenant in the 1960s television World War Two comedy "McHale's Navy," has died at the age of 89.

Hastings died at his home in Burbank, California, on Monday after a lengthy battle with prostate cancer, granddaughter Allison Knowles said.

The Brooklyn-born Hastings first earned recurring roles on 1950s TV comedy "The Phil Silvers Show" and small parts on other programs before landing the role of yes-man Lieutenant Elroy Carpenter on "McHale's Navy."

Hastings also appeared in several episodes of 1970s comedy "All in the Family" as well as performing voice work in dozens of episodes of 1990s program "Batman: The Animated Series."

Hastings, a World War Two veteran who voiced Archie Comics character Archie Andrews from 1945 to 1953 on NBC radio, was the older brother of Don Hastings, an actor best-known for his role as a physician on soap opera "As the World Turns."

Hastings is survived by his brother and four children, as well as by grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

