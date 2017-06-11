Two U.S. studies differ over effects of marijuana on drivers
Two U.S. studies on the effects of marijuana on drivers in states where it is allowed for recreational use came to different conclusions about whether it increases risks behind the wheel.
PARIS France's Sanofi and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals said on Sunday their anti-cholesterol drug Praluent recorded positive results in its first dedicated studies involving patients with diabetes and high cholesterol.
Praluent significantly reduced low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in two phase 3b/4 Odyssey trials, the companies said in a joint statement.
LOS ANGELES The parent of Burger King and Tim Hortons on Thursday vowed to cut the use of antibiotics in its chicken supply, joining other major fast-food chain operators in the battle against the rise of dangerous antibiotic-resistant bacteria known as superbugs.