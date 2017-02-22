The Syrian sisters of Schillingsfuerst

Syrian sisters Mayar and Nawar Ballish were dodging car bomb attacks a year ago. Now they're dealing with German noun genders and societal norms after settling with their family in the Bavarian town of Schillingsfuerst. Reuters' Michelle Martin and Ameenah Sawwan look at the challenges and opportunities that face the sisters, who are in their early twenties. They and some other refugees want to pursue higher learning and chase the jobs that go with it, while Germany is pressing them to seek vocational training instead.

here

Why bayou country fears pipelines

Native American opposition to the Dakota Access Pipeline has dominated the headlines, but energy companies are running into protests from residents in bayou country as they try to build out their infrastructure in southern Louisiana. Reuters' Liz Hampton reports from Henderson, where some people say the oil industry is harming their land and diminishing the crawfish harvest.

here

McMaster's potentially hostile environment

President Donald Trump has shown little patience for dissent, but that trait is likely to be tested by his new national security adviser, Army Lieutenant General H.R. McMaster. McMaster is joining the White House staff with views on Russia, counterterrorism, and other major security issues that diverge not only from those of the Trump loyalists, but also from those the president himself has expressed. How's the terrain going to look for him at the White House? Reuters' John Walcott reports.

here

China's island development poses yet another test for Trump

China, in an early test of Donald Trump, has nearly finished building almost two dozen structures on artificial islands in the South China Sea that appear designed to house long-range surface-to-air missiles. The question now is, what is he going to do about it? Reuters' Idrees Ali reports from Washington.

here

Speaking of tests handed out by China...

China is deepening its involvement in yet another of India's neighbors. This time it's Bangladesh, where Chinese state-run firm Zhenhua plans to buy Chevron's oil fields for $2 billion. Zhenhua is a subsidiary of China's defense industry conglomerate NORINCO.

here

Reuters photo of the day

Move

here

A Syrian Democratic Forces fighter adjusts a mortar before an offensive against Islamic State militants. REUTERS/Rodi Said