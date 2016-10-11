The number of homes and businesses without power on Monday after Hurricane Matthew pummeled the Southeast U.S. Atlantic coast over the weekend dropped to 713,500 from a high of 2.2 million on Sunday morning, according to local electric companies.
Matthew, the most powerful Atlantic storm since 2007, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone on Sunday.
The storm killed 1,000 people in Haiti. U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said on Monday some Haitian towns and villages had been almost wiped off the map.
Duke Energy Corp said it could take a week to restore power to some customers in the hardest-hit parts of the Carolinas because parts of its electrical system need to be rebuild.
The following lists outages at U.S. power companies as of Monday evening.
Power Company State/Provi Out Now
nce
Duke - Carolinas NC, SC 271,000
Southern - Georgia GA 82,700
Power
Dominion VA, NC 54,300
Scana SC 72,700
North Carolina NC 74,000
cooperatives
Florida municipals FL 109,000
NextEra - FPL FL 19,000
Santee Cooper SC 30,800
Total 713,500
