SINGAPORE An earthquake in the South pacific measuring 5.7 magnitude struck 268 kilometers (166.53 miles) south of the island of Nuku'alofa in the Polynesian state of Tonga, the U.S. Geological Survey reported on Saturday.

USGS downgraded the magnitude, having initially estimated it at 6.1.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre did not issue a warning.

