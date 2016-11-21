NEW YORK Nov 21 The U.S. Treasury Department on Monday sold $26 billion of two-year government debt at a yield of 1.085 percent, the highest yield at an auction for this maturity since December 2009.

The ratio of bids to the amount of two-year notes offered was 2.73, up from 2.53 at the prior two-year auction in October and the strongest reading since August. (Reporting by Richard Leong; Editing by Dan Grebler)