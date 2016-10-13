NEW YORK Oct 13 Demand at the $12 billion auction of U.S. 30-year Treasury bonds on Thursday was the strongest in three months, as the recent rise in U.S. yields enticed investors seeking income-producing assets.

The ratio of bids to amount of 30-year bonds offered was 2.44, which was the highest since the 30-year auction in July and was above the 2.13 at the auction in September, Treasury data showed. (Reporting by Richard Leong, editing by G Crosse)