Hugo Boss picks Tchibo manager as new CFO - Manager Magazin
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
DETROIT Dec 22 WardsAuto on Thursday forecast December U.S. auto sales to be down slightly compared with those of a year ago, and show a seasonally adjusted annualized sales rate of 17.7 million vehicles.
WardsAuto, a publication and industry consultant, said sales for December will fall about 0.46 percent from a year earlier, at 1.625 million vehicles. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall, editing by G Crosse)
FRANKFURT, May 30 German fashion house Hugo Boss will name Tchibo manager Yves Mueller as its new finance chief, Manager Magazin reported on Tuesday, citing sources.
BEIJING, May 30 Hong Kong-listed Frontier Services Group (FSG), co-founded by former U.S. military services contractor Erik Prince, said it had acquired 25 percent of a Chinese security training facility, the company's latest move to tap into China's Belt and Road development plan.