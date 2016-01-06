* 10-yr yields hit over 3-wk low of 2.168 pct

* 3-yr yields hit over 3-wk low of 1.239 pct

* Weak oil prices suggest low inflation, dovish Fed

* Safety bids push yields lower

* Fed minutes intensify focus on inflation (Updates prices, adds comments)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, Jan 6 U.S. Treasury yields fell on Wednesday, with benchmark yields hitting over three-week lows, on safe-haven demand and on signs that a lack of inflationary pressures could slow the pace of Federal Reserve interest rate hikes this year.

Analysts said yields fell across the board on Wednesday given views of low inflation, including a slide in Brent crude oil prices to new 11-year lows. Three-year yields, which are among those considered most vulnerable to Fed rate hikes, hit a more than three-week low of 1.239 percent. Benchmark 10-year yields hit a session low of 2.168 percent.

"The Fed needs to see some realized inflation, and inflation expectations pick up, before they can materially tighten monetary policy," said Ian Lyngen, senior government bond strategist at CRT Capital in Stamford, Connecticut.

Minutes of the Fed's December meeting released Wednesday showed that Fed policymakers decided to raise interest rates last month after almost all of them gained confidence inflation was poised to rise, but some voiced worries inflation could get stuck at dangerously low levels.

Lyngen said the minutes drove home the point that inflation could be a stumbling block for the Fed's pace of rate hikes. The Fed targets 2-percent inflation.

U.S. 30-year yields, which are sensitive to inflation expectations, hit their lowest level in over a week of 2.934 percent. Yields move inversely to prices. Those bonds tends to perform well when inflation expectations are low since inflation erodes their interest payouts.

Traders also bought safe-haven U.S. government debt given risk aversion stemming from China allowing its yuan currency to weaken further and geopolitical worries surrounding a nuclear test by North Korea.

The weaker Chinese yuan also led Treasury yields lower since it was another sign that inflationary pressures in the United States are lacking, said Ellis Phifer, market strategist at Raymond James in Memphis.

He said concerns were growing that lower prices on imported Chinese goods would prevent inflation from rising in the United States, and therefore contribute to a potentially slower pace of Fed rate hikes.

U.S. 10-year Treasury notes were last up 20/32 in price to yield 2.177 percent, from a yield of 2.250 percent late Tuesday. U.S. 30-year bonds were last up 1-12/32 in price to yield 2.941 percent, from a yield of 3.011 percent late Tuesday.

Two-year notes were last up 2/32 in price to yield 0.984 percent, near a two-week low of 0.980 percent touched earlier. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Nick Zieminski)