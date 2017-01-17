By Andrew Chung
| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Jan 17 The U.S. Supreme Court on
Tuesday delayed a decision on whether to consider Governor Chris
Christie's bid to bring sports betting to New Jersey and asked
President-elect Donald Trump's incoming administration to offer
its views on the matter.
The justices are weighing whether to hear an appeal by
Christie and some of his top officials of a lower court's 2016
ruling striking down a New Jersey law legalizing sports wagering
because it ran afoul of a 1992 federal law that bans such
gambling in all but four of the 50 states.
New Jersey argues that the federal law infringes upon state
sovereignty as laid out in the U.S. Constitution.
Trump, who takes office on Friday, is no stranger to
gambling in New Jersey. He once owned casinos in Atlantic City
but left after his businesses filed a series of bankruptcies.
Christie served as an advisor to fellow Republican Trump
during the New York real estate developer's presidential
campaign but was removed as the head of Trump's transition team
after the election.
Trump has not yet nominated anyone to fill the role of
solicitor general, the Justice Department lawyer who represents
the federal government before the Supreme Court. It is the
solicitor general who would officially file the brief laying out
the new administration's position in the gambling case.
(Reporting by Andrew Chung; Editing by Will Dunham)