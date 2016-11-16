(Adds comment from Chinese Foreign Ministry)
By Nate Raymond
NEW YORK Nov 15 Two former Chinese diplomats
working at a construction company face U.S. charges that they
schemed to force employees who received visas to perform work
only at China's U.N. mission and other facilities to instead
provide private contracting work.
A criminal complaint against Dan Zhong and Landong Wang made
public on Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court said the sites that
received private contracting work included a Long Island
residence matching the description of one tied to a U.N. bribery
case.
That $10-million mansion was owned by a Chinese associate of
Ng Lap Seng, a Macau billionaire accused of bribing a U.N.
diplomat who was questioned by the FBI about the homeowner's
intelligence ties, according to court records.
Zhong, 46, was ordered held without bail at a court hearing
on Saturday. It was unclear whether Landong Wang was in custody.
A spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney's office in Brooklyn
declined comment. Zhong's lawyer did not respond to requests for
comment.
The complaint said Zhong was the principal of a Chinese
construction company's U.S. operations, while Wang was a
manager. Both were former diplomats of China, it said.
The complaint said their company hired Chinese workers who
received visas solely to perform construction work at China's
U.N. mission or other diplomatic facilities.
Instead, they were forced by physical restraint, threats and
abuse to perform contracting work at private sites, the
complaint said, including the Long Island residence and a home
owned by a Chinese-born airline worker.
In Beijing, Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told
reporters the two men were employees of a construction firm sent
to work in the United States.
Building projects for China's U.N. mission and other bodies
in the United States respect pacts between the two countries,
and China has always protected the rights and safety of citizens
overseas, Geng added.
Prosecutors did not name the airline employee or the owner
of the Long Island residence.
But their descriptions matched those of Ying Lin, an ex-Air
China Ltd employee, and Qin Fei, who, Ng has said, was a
consultant to his real estate company.
FBI agents last year interrogated Ng about Qin, asking if he
was connected to foreign intelligence, court records show.
Prosecutors have accused Lin of assisting military personnel
at China's U.N. mission to smuggle packages out of the United
States and helping Qin flee to China amid an FBI investigation.
Lin has pleaded not guilty. Her lawyer did not respond to
requests for comment. Qin, who has not been charged, did not
respond to requests for comment.
Ng is set to face trial in January on charges that he bribed
a former U.N. General Assembly president to support a
Macau-based conference center his company would develop. He has
pleaded not guilty.
