Qualcomm sues four Apple contract manufacturers
Qualcomm Inc filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and three other Apple Inc contract manufacturers for not paying royalties, firing the latest salvo in its fight with the iPhone maker.
WASHINGTON The U.S. Department of Homeland Security is looking into "all potential causes" of an attack on internet infrastructure provider Dyn that caused widespread disruptions, a spokeswoman for the agency said on Friday.
The FBI is also expected to participate in the investigation into the attack, two other U.S. officials said.
(Reporting by Mark Hosenball; Editing by Tim Ahmann)
Qualcomm Inc filed a complaint against Foxconn Technology Group and three other Apple Inc contract manufacturers for not paying royalties, firing the latest salvo in its fight with the iPhone maker.
Tencent Holdings Ltd, China's biggest gaming and social media firm by revenue, surpassed forecasts to post its highest quarterly profit growth in over two years on Wednesday, buoyed by a strong growth in gaming and digital payments.