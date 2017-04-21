April 21 The son of a Russian lawmaker was
sentenced on Friday by a U.S. federal court to 27 years in
prison after being convicted of hacking into U.S. small
businesses and financial institutions, causing more than $169
million in damages.
Roman Seleznev was found guilty last year by a jury in
Seattle on 38 counts in a scheme that prosecutors said involved
hacking into point-of-sale computers to steal credit card
numbers and sell them on the Internet.
Seleznev is the son of Valery Seleznev, a member of the
Russian parliament, and Russia called his arrest in the Maldives
in 2014 a "kidnapping."
Seleznev, 32, was sentenced by Judge Richard A. Jones of the
Western District of Washington. His conviction followed a
decade-long investigation by the U.S. Secret Service, the
Department of Justice said in a press release.
Prosecutors said that from October 2009 to October 2013
Seleznev stole credit card numbers from more than 500 U.S.
businesses, transferred the data to servers in Virginia, Russia
and the Ukraine and eventually sold the information on criminal
"carding" websites.
Seleznev faces separate charges pending in federal courts in
Nevada and Georgia.
His lawyer did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
A federal grand jury in Connecticut returned an eight-count
indictment charging a Russian national who was arrested earlier
this month with operating the Kelihos botnet, a global network
of tens of thousands of infected computers, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Friday.
(reporting by Nathan Layne in New York; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)