First lady Michelle Obama waves as she takes the podium during the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S. July 25, 2016 REUTERS/Rick Wilking.

NEW YORK Democrats beat Republicans in the TV ratings, according to early data on Tuesday for the first night of the Democratic National Convention ratings.

Preliminary data from the three main TV networks ABC, NBC and CBS showed some 10.6 million Americans watched Monday evening's 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. hour when first lady Michelle Obama and Senator Bernie Sanders were among the key speakers.

That is about half a million more TV eyes than for the first night of the Republican convention last week when White House contender Donald Trump's wife Melania was the keynote speaker.

Updated figures, along with TV audiences from cable news channels and smaller networks, are expected later on Tuesday.

All in all, some 23 million Americans watched the first night of the Republican convention last week - in line with the audience for the 2012 gathering. Trump's big acceptance speech on Thursday night last week, however, failed to deliver the record audiences many TV executives had been expecting.

In 2012, the Democratic convention generally drew more nightly TV viewers than the Republican gathering, when Mitt Romney was running for the White House.

(Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Marguerita Choy)