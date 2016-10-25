(Adds quotes from Trump)
By Steve Holland
Oct 25 Below are the highlights from Reuters'
Oct. 25 exclusive interview with Republican presidential nominee
Donald Trump.
SYRIA
"(Hillary Clinton) has no plan for Syria. Look, with her
you'll end up in World War Three. She doesn't know what she's
doing, just like with Libya, just like with everything else
she's done. So Syria now is no longer Syria. Syria is Russia and
the new Iran that we built through the Iran deal, which is one
of the worst negotiated deals I've ever seen. So you're not
fighting Syria anymore, you're fighting Syria, Russia and Iran,
alright. Russia is a nuclear country, but a country where the
nukes work as opposed to other countries that talk."
"I say the first thing we have to do is get rid of ISIS
before we start thinking about Syria."
"(Syrian President Bashar al-)Assad is secondary, to me, to
ISIS."
MOSUL
"If Hillary Clinton ended the war and left troops behind, we
wouldn't even be fighting for Mosul right now, OK. She gave them
Mosul. She didn't know what she was doing. The woman is
incompetent."
"One of the reasons we were going in was to get the ISIS
leaders. But if that's the case, why didn't we go in as a
surprise attack instead of - you know, with the element of
surprise - instead of announcing three months ago that we're
going into Mosul?"
RUSSIA
"I would hope to have a good relationship with Russia. And I
would hope to have a good relationship with Putin.
"I'm not friends or enemies with the Russians. I have
nothing to do Russia."
"(Clinton) always casts Putin as a bad guy and a bad light.
If she won, how is she going to go back and negotiate with this
man who she has made to be so evil. He's not going to want to
negotiate with her, number one. Number two, I don't believe he
has any respect for Hillary Clinton whatsoever.
PHILIPPINES
On Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte saying he was
against the presence of any foreign troops in his country: "He
probably made a deal with China... He's dealing with China and
Russia so he probably made a deal with China and Russia."
"The Philippines are a very important strategic location. He
has no respect or liking of Obama ..."
"I think it's a horrible thing that the United States is
reduced to being thrown out of a country."
"There's a big group of people that are in that category (of
world leaders who dislike Obama) because Obama wants to focus on
his golf game. He doesn't want to take the time necessary to get
along with people. It's too bad."
CLINTON PRIVATE EMAIL SERVER
Wikileaks on Tuesday released a batch of hacked emails from
the account of Clinton's campaign manager, John Podesta, that
shows her Democratic presidential campaign reacting after
President Barack Obama said in a television interview that he
learned of her private email server through news reports.
Trump's response: "Well, I now see why the president stuck
up for Hillary, because he didn't want to be dragged into it...
Because he knew all about her private server."
"This is a big thing. This means that he has to be
investigated."
REPUBLICAN UNITY
"Thousands of people are standing there to vote. I think
those people are very, very disappointed that the leaders (of
the Republican Party) aren't helping us win."
"I know this: If the leaders were helping me, we couldn't
lose this election. It would be an impossibility."
"RIGGING"
"The media's rigging the system. It's never been a pile on
like this ... I mean, they're rigging the polls. The polls are
ridiculous. Look at that one poll that came out, ABC/Washington
Post. That was a Democratic poll. They're rigging the system."
An ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday showed
Clinton leading Trump by 12 percentage points among likely
voters.
