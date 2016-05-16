(Adds SandRidge and Breitburn)
May 16A plunge in global crude prices has pushed at least 28
publicly traded North American oil and gas producers into bankruptcy since early 2015,
according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings.
The companies hold a combined 406,797 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in
production as per their last disclosed annual output figures, and they are likely to
keep pumping more oil.
Oil prices have fallen nearly 60 percent since June 2014, but combined output of
the top six companies in bankruptcy rose nearly 17 percent to 49,744 boepd between
July 2014 and December 2015.
The slump has claimed more than 60 oil producers since 2015, including those that
are privately held, and the numbers continue to rise.
Consultant Deloitte says a third of oil drillers face bankruptcy risks this year.
Company name Bankruptcy Assets Liabilities Period Daily production
Filing Date (mln) (mln) in boepd (as
calculated by
Reuters)
LINN Energy LLC 5/11/2016 $11,612 $8,278 2015 91,000 *
SandRidge Energy Inc 5/16/2016 $7,011 $3,998 2015 82,200
Energy XXI Ltd 4/14/2016 $100-$500 $100-$500 2015 58,900
Breitburn Energy 5/16/2016 $4,715 $3,412 55,288
Partners LP
Swift Energy Co 12/31/2015 $1,024 $1,349 2015 30,537
Penn Virginia Corp 5/12/2016 $518 $1,433 2015 22,323
Sabine Oil & Gas 7/15/2015 $2,500 2,900 2015 16,316 *
Corp
Ultra Petroleum Corp 5/2/2016 $1,283 $3,917 2015 9,679 *
Goodrich Petroleum 4/15/2016 $50 -$100 $500- 2015 7,306
Corp $1,000
Magnum Hunter 12/15/2015 $1,460 $1,120 2014 6,458
Resources Corp
Quicksilver 3/17/2015 $1,210 $1,350 2014 5,996 *
Resources Inc
Emerald Oil 3/22/2016 $10-$50 $100-$500 2014 3,549
Miller Energy 10/1/2015 $151 $190 2015 3,500
Resources Inc
BPZ Energy Inc 3/9/2015 $100-$500 $100-$500 2014 2,531
American Eagle 5/8/2015 $212 $215.20 2014 2,111
Energy Corp
Saratoga Resources 6/18/2015 $0-$0.05 $100- $500 2014 1,836
Inc
Waldron Energy Corp 8/14/2015 _ _ 2014 1,498
Dune Energy Inc 3/8/2015 $100-$500 $100-$500 2013 1,194 *
Shoreline Energy 4/13/2015 - - 2014 1,187
Corp
Ivanhoe Energy Inc 2/20/2015 - - 2012 850
American Standard 8/3/2015 $50-$100 $50-$100 2014 839
Energy Corp
PostRock Energy Corp 4/1/2016 $10-$50 $50-$100 2014 753 *
Osage Exploration & 2/3/2016 $10- $50 $10-$50 2014 417 *
Development Inc
Armada Oil Inc 8/31/2015 $1 - $10 $1-$10 2014 156
Transcoastal Corp 12/8/2015 $1-$10 $10-$50 2014 141
American Natural 8/31/2015 - - 2013 126
Energy Corp
Escalera Resources 11/5/2015 $10 - $50 $10- $50 2014 71 *
Co
Cubic Energy Inc 12/11/2015 $50 - $100 $100-$500 2014 35 *
Total 406,797
* Daily average production of oil and natural gas liquids (excluding natural
gas) as calculated by Reuters
(Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva)