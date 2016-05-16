(Adds SandRidge and Breitburn) May 16A plunge in global crude prices has pushed at least 28 publicly traded North American oil and gas producers into bankruptcy since early 2015, according to a Reuters review of regulatory filings. The companies hold a combined 406,797 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd) in production as per their last disclosed annual output figures, and they are likely to keep pumping more oil. Oil prices have fallen nearly 60 percent since June 2014, but combined output of the top six companies in bankruptcy rose nearly 17 percent to 49,744 boepd between July 2014 and December 2015. The slump has claimed more than 60 oil producers since 2015, including those that are privately held, and the numbers continue to rise. Consultant Deloitte says a third of oil drillers face bankruptcy risks this year. Company name Bankruptcy Assets Liabilities Period Daily production Filing Date (mln) (mln) in boepd (as calculated by Reuters) LINN Energy LLC 5/11/2016 $11,612 $8,278 2015 91,000 * SandRidge Energy Inc 5/16/2016 $7,011 $3,998 2015 82,200 Energy XXI Ltd 4/14/2016 $100-$500 $100-$500 2015 58,900 Breitburn Energy 5/16/2016 $4,715 $3,412 55,288 Partners LP Swift Energy Co 12/31/2015 $1,024 $1,349 2015 30,537 Penn Virginia Corp 5/12/2016 $518 $1,433 2015 22,323 Sabine Oil & Gas 7/15/2015 $2,500 2,900 2015 16,316 * Corp Ultra Petroleum Corp 5/2/2016 $1,283 $3,917 2015 9,679 * Goodrich Petroleum 4/15/2016 $50 -$100 $500- 2015 7,306 Corp $1,000 Magnum Hunter 12/15/2015 $1,460 $1,120 2014 6,458 Resources Corp Quicksilver 3/17/2015 $1,210 $1,350 2014 5,996 * Resources Inc Emerald Oil 3/22/2016 $10-$50 $100-$500 2014 3,549 Miller Energy 10/1/2015 $151 $190 2015 3,500 Resources Inc BPZ Energy Inc 3/9/2015 $100-$500 $100-$500 2014 2,531 American Eagle 5/8/2015 $212 $215.20 2014 2,111 Energy Corp Saratoga Resources 6/18/2015 $0-$0.05 $100- $500 2014 1,836 Inc Waldron Energy Corp 8/14/2015 _ _ 2014 1,498 Dune Energy Inc 3/8/2015 $100-$500 $100-$500 2013 1,194 * Shoreline Energy 4/13/2015 - - 2014 1,187 Corp Ivanhoe Energy Inc 2/20/2015 - - 2012 850 American Standard 8/3/2015 $50-$100 $50-$100 2014 839 Energy Corp PostRock Energy Corp 4/1/2016 $10-$50 $50-$100 2014 753 * Osage Exploration & 2/3/2016 $10- $50 $10-$50 2014 417 * Development Inc Armada Oil Inc 8/31/2015 $1 - $10 $1-$10 2014 156 Transcoastal Corp 12/8/2015 $1-$10 $10-$50 2014 141 American Natural 8/31/2015 - - 2013 126 Energy Corp Escalera Resources 11/5/2015 $10 - $50 $10- $50 2014 71 * Co Cubic Energy Inc 12/11/2015 $50 - $100 $100-$500 2014 35 * Total 406,797 * Daily average production of oil and natural gas liquids (excluding natural gas) as calculated by Reuters (Compiled by Anet Josline Pinto and Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)