Oct 27 New York state has launched the first
U.S. state-based strategic gasoline reserve to prevent shortages
like that which took place last year during Superstorm Sandy,
Governor Andrew Cuomo said.
The reserve started on Saturday and is expected to hold 3
million gallons of fuel for motorists and emergency personnel on
Long Island, the governor's office said in a statement posted on
its website.
The reserve "will prevent the days of long lines at gas
stations if another storm hits," Cuomo said in the Saturday
statement.
Sandy devastated New York and New Jersey in October 2012 and
disrupted gasoline supplies, especially through loss of power to
service stations and a gap in supplies to the stations, it said.
The $10 million pilot program on Long Island is part of New
York's Fuel NY imitative, launched in June. It is using storage
owned by Northville Industries and the fuel can be delivered to
other parts of the state, the statement said.
